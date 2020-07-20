All apartments in Laurel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14044 VISTA DRIVE

14044 Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14044 Vista Drive, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
RENOVATED CONDO AT THE VISTAS IN LAUREL. MOVE IN READY! SOLID WOOD WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, CARPET IN BEDROOM, & FRESH PAINT. MUST SEE PICTURES!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14044 VISTA DRIVE have any available units?
14044 VISTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 14044 VISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 14044 VISTA DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14044 VISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14044 VISTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14044 VISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14044 VISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 14044 VISTA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 14044 VISTA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 14044 VISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14044 VISTA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14044 VISTA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14044 VISTA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14044 VISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14044 VISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14044 VISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14044 VISTA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
