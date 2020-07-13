All apartments in Laurel
Avondale

Open Now until 5:30pm
8301 Ashford Blvd · (240) 393-4894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8301 Ashford Blvd, Laurel, MD 20707

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 301-0109 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 301-0305 · Avail. now

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 301-0214 · Avail. now

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301-0217 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 301-0906 · Avail. now

$1,729

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 301-0206 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,739

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 876 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avondale.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
patio / balcony
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Come home to the quiet relaxation of Laurel's premier gated community, The Avondale! Private and luxurious, this is a haven with countless amenities. The Avondale is ideally located just steps away from the Town Centre at Laurel, which boasts over 30 shops and restaurants, including Harris Teeter, Regal Cinemas, Sports Authority, Panera Bread, Buffalo Wild Wings and more! You'll be near major freeways with easy access to downtown Laurel, Baltimore and Washington, DC. In our beautifully landscaped community, you'll find spectacular amenities such as a gleaming swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and a spacious club room. Experience a lifestyle of convenience and comfort at The Avondale. Call us today for further information about our reasonably priced apartment homes!

-->

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Some restrictions apply.
Storage Details: Storage units: $30/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avondale have any available units?
Avondale has 10 units available starting at $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does Avondale have?
Some of Avondale's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avondale currently offering any rent specials?
Avondale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avondale pet-friendly?
Yes, Avondale is pet friendly.
Does Avondale offer parking?
Yes, Avondale offers parking.
Does Avondale have units with washers and dryers?
No, Avondale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Avondale have a pool?
Yes, Avondale has a pool.
Does Avondale have accessible units?
Yes, Avondale has accessible units.
Does Avondale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avondale has units with dishwashers.
