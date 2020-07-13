Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel patio / balcony extra storage oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill package receiving sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

Come home to the quiet relaxation of Laurel's premier gated community, The Avondale! Private and luxurious, this is a haven with countless amenities. The Avondale is ideally located just steps away from the Town Centre at Laurel, which boasts over 30 shops and restaurants, including Harris Teeter, Regal Cinemas, Sports Authority, Panera Bread, Buffalo Wild Wings and more! You'll be near major freeways with easy access to downtown Laurel, Baltimore and Washington, DC. In our beautifully landscaped community, you'll find spectacular amenities such as a gleaming swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and a spacious club room. Experience a lifestyle of convenience and comfort at The Avondale. Call us today for further information about our reasonably priced apartment homes!



