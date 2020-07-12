/
laurel lakes
317 Apartments for rent in Laurel Lakes, Laurel, MD
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
10 Units Available
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,446
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
14224 YARDARM WAY
14224 Yardarm Way, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
858 sqft
Fantastic 2 Bed, 2 Full Bath condo that is available for rent immediately.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
14124 BOWSPRIT LN #807
14124 Bowsprit Lane, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
UPDATES GALORE! Ground floor - no steps! Fresh neutral paint and new carpet throughout unit. Kitchen is brand new -granite counters, clean white cabinets, new laminate floor, new sink, disposal, new stove, new refrigerator, new microwave.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
14037 VISTA DRIVE
14037 Vista Drive, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
715 sqft
Lovely 2 bed, 1 bath unit now available for lease in Laurel Lakes Vistas. Vaulted ceilings and warm hardwood floors compliment this unit with tons of natural light.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
14124 LAUREN LANE
14124 Lauren Lane, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,325
700 sqft
Text agent with your name/brokerage for showing instructions. Nice a bedroom condo with loft, laminate floor, must see, reserved parking # 53, applicants must pass income/criminal/credit checks.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
14020 VISTA DRIVE
14020 Vista Drive, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
700 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in the heart of Laurel.
Results within 1 mile of Laurel Lakes
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,720
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1515 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
41 Units Available
Parke Laurel
13178 Larchdale Rd, South Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,315
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
989 sqft
Community is located on a vast property overlooking parts of Laurel. Columbia Mall and Arundel Mills Mall are both nearby, and residents have access to a coffee bar, swimming pool and playground.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
17 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1404 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
34 Units Available
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,237
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1260 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Need a gated, quiet community that's close to everything? Look no further than the Avondale, which is just steps away from everything downtown Laurel has to offer!
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
17 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,525
1453 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
8 Units Available
Fox Rest Apartments
13913 Briarwood Dr, Laurel, MD
Studio
$1,015
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
948 sqft
From the beauty of its elegant design to the convenience of its many outstanding features, Fox Rest Apartments offers you the area's largest floor plans and a charming atmosphere for your most enjoyable living pleasure.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
2 Units Available
Laurel Court Apartments
321 Thomas Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
785 sqft
The city of Laurel is conveniently located between Washington DC and Baltimore, it brings a beautiful suburban lifestyle between to major cities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Cross Creek
810 Kay Ct, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
892 sqft
The Cross Creek comes with everything you could want in an apartment and more. Whether you like walk in closets, on site laundry, or 24 hour maintenance and security, Cross Creek has it all!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Middletowne & The Dona
14800 4th St, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,417
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you looking for townhome-style living at a fraction of the price? Do you want something that's highly walkable and close to all transit? Look no further than Middletowne Apartments!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Steward Manor
106 Morris Dr, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Washington, D.C., and Baltimore by rail. Onsite business center, playground, pool and community garden. Large, spacious interiors with carpeting, modern kitchens and walk-in closets. Available furnished. Cats welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7607 E Arbory Ct 300
7607 East Arbory Court, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1278 sqft
Townhouse - Property Id: 315755 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315755 Property Id 315755 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5915964)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
405 Montrose Avenue
405 Montrose Avenue, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
950 sqft
Spacious apartment with hardwood floors and new modern kitchen and bathroom, walking distance to shopping, restaurants and other conveniences. 1325.00 monthly plus gas and electric. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
15030 WHEATLAND PLACE
15030 Wheatland Place, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1376 sqft
Charming Town home FOR RENT located in convenient Laurel community. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhouse is within walking distance to Laurel Town Center. Nearby public transportation. Master Bedroom w/Full bathroom .
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
15009 COURTLAND PLACE
15009 Courtland Place, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1676 sqft
Renovated 2000 SFT 3-level 3BR, 2F, 2HB town house behind Laurel Town Center. Gleaming Hardwood floors on the main level, ceramic in Kitchen. New Kitchen w/white cabinets, granite counter top, Black SS appliances. Separate Dining.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
704 LAUREL AVE
704 Laurel Avenue, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,085
487 sqft
MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT! HEAT, WATER, GAS FOR COOKING AND ELECTRIC, EXCEPT AIR CONDITIONING! THERE IS A $75 PER WINDOW UNIT (yours or ours) PER MONTH CHARGE FOR A/C. TYPICALLY, ONE WILL DO THIS APT.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
505 GORMAN AVENUE
505 Gorman Avenue, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,275
500 sqft
First floor apartment with bedroom located in the heart of Laurel. Renovated kitchen, updated bathroom. Brand new washer & dryer to be installed in the apartment. Close to shopping, restaurants, MARC train and busline.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
15433 Arbory Way
15433 Arbory Way, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1289 sqft
15433 Arbory Way Available 08/12/20 Gorgeous 3BR Townhome in Laurel - Gorgeous 3BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Laurel. The first floor exposes an open floorplan living and dining room. There is a deck off of the dining room for entertainment.
