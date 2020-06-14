149 Apartments for rent in Laurel, MD with hardwood floors
Need some local info on the renter's life in Laurel these days? Well, then you've found the perfect little apartment guide here. So, have a quick read, and then scroll through those listings to get the most out of your apartment hunting research.
Apartment List is here to help!
Hop off the train halfway between Washington and Baltimore, and you’ll find yourself in the happy little city of Laurel. This community has a small town atmosphere with a couple of community colleges, a local theater scene, and year-round festivities. Rental properties come in all shapes, sizes, prices, and locations, giving you many different options to consider.
You can find some great rental properties by the golf course, the lake, the river, the historic Main Street area, the college center, and everywhere in between.
Off of Cherry Lane is Laurel Square, an open-air multi-use shopping center with plans for a movie theater, health club, and restaurants. Here, you can already find luxury hotel-style living at the Emerson at Cherry Lane. Ridiculously lavish amenities in this high-rise building include a resort-style swimming pool, spa, health club, business center, game room, movie theater, Zen garden, yoga room, rose garden, maid service, pet service, trash valet, laundry service... and the list goes on. Steward Manor is another luxury apartment building, with its own resort-style amenities right by Laurel Lake.
If luxury isn't your priority, then keep an eye out for cheap apartments, townhouses, and rental homes. There are lots of delightful little brick apartment buildings and townhouses with historic character in this price range, as well as some newer properties for those who prefer modern style and modern energy efficiency.
Outside the swimming pools and spa's of luxury apartments, you can still find plenty of convenient and more practical amenities. Things like laundry facilities, BBQ pits, picnic areas, playgrounds, and parking are common. Also, most apartment communities feature units with a fireplace and sometimes even a washer & dryer.
Need a pet friendly property rental in Laurel? No problem. Laurel has a good selection of pet friendly apartments and houses for rent. From luxury apartments to cheap apartments, rental homes to townhouses, there are plenty of places that proudly advertise "pet-friendly". Some rentals accept only cats, however, the majority are dog friendly as well. Expect to pay both a non-refundable pet fee and pet rent for each of your furry family members.
That's the swing of things in Laurel these days. Have fun on the apartment hunt and best of luck!
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Laurel renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.