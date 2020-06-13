Apartment List
186 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Laurel, MD

Finding an apartment in Laurel that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along...
Maryland City
19 Units Available
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,275
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1198 sqft
Boasting granite kitchen counters and spacious floor plans, Tall Oaks offers easy access to the I-95, perfect for those wanting to commute to the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas. Onsite cafe and internet access.
20 Units Available
Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,681
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,238
1631 sqft
Apartments in this elevator-access building boast chef-inspired kitchens, plank flooring and walk-in closets. In Laurel's Russett neighborhood between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, with easy access to I-95 and I-295.
2 Units Available
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD
Studio
$1,125
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community just minutes to Washington, D.C. near I-95. Apartments feature oversized closet space, large modern appliances and balconies. On-site amenities include green space. Near public transportation.
22 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,755
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,605
1515 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
10 Units Available
Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Need a gated, quiet community that's close to everything? Look no further than the Avondale, which is just steps away from everything downtown Laurel has to offer!
$
15 Units Available
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have their own private balconies or patios, and residents have access to the community pool table, gym, playground and swimming pool. Located near Baltimore-Washington Parkway and the beautiful Montpelier Mansion.
14 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,680
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1404 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
17 Units Available
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,459
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1247 sqft
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
Laurel Lakes
8 Units Available
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,441
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
11 Units Available
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,706
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to 95, equipped with Nest technology, and conveniently located between Montgomery, Howard, and Prince Georges Counties, Modera WestSide is the perfect home for DC and Maryland commuters!
$
9 Units Available
Evergreens at Laurel
11737 S Laurel Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,604
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Laurel, MD, the units available at the Evergreens are affordable, chock full of amenities, pet-friendly and come equipped with an award-winning management team.
$
25 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1453 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
1 Unit Available
Patuxent Place
531 Main St, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Patuxent Place is located in one of the most historic districts in Maryland, making it the perfect choice for those who love the classic charm.

Laurel Lakes
1 Unit Available
14229 Jib St #31
14229 Jib Street, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1000 sqft
14229 Jib St #31 Available 07/01/20 $1,545 - 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent - Laurel MD - This large 2 bedroom apartment has tons of space! This home features a large master bedroom with a private ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet as well as a

1 Unit Available
405 Montrose Avenue
405 Montrose Avenue, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
950 sqft
Spacious apartment with hardwood floors and new modern kitchen and bathroom, walking distance to shopping, restaurants and other conveniences. 1325.00 monthly plus gas and electric. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 Unit Available
610 MAIN STREET
610 Main Street, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated condo in a great location. Walking distance to local restaurants & short drive to 95, Highway 1 and 495. Tile floors throughout the open floor plan.

1 Unit Available
16019 Dorset Road
16019 Dorset Road, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1400 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in Laurel. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 19th 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Laurel
$
Maryland City
10 Units Available
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,380
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1583 sqft
Conveniently located close to Brockbridge shopping center and popular local dining options. Complex features an Olympic-size swimming pool, multiple manicured courtyards and playground for kids. All units have private balconies and walk-in closets.

North Laurel
1 Unit Available
9695 H Hitching Post Lane
9695 Hitching Post Ln, North Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
868 sqft
Lovely 2 Level 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhome - Lovely 2 level 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome located in Laurel MD. This is a nice 2 level townhome with all hardwoods throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Laurel
12 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,395
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
Kings Contrivance
11 Units Available
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,319
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
28 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,589
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
15 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,451
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,391
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Kings Contrivance
6 Units Available
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,380
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1017 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
City Guide for Laurel, MD

Need some local info on the renter's life in Laurel these days? Well, then you've found the perfect little apartment guide here. So, have a quick read, and then scroll through those listings to get the most out of your apartment hunting research.

Having trouble with Craigslist Laurel? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Hop off the train halfway between Washington and Baltimore, and you’ll find yourself in the happy little city of Laurel. This community has a small town atmosphere with a couple of community colleges, a local theater scene, and year-round festivities. Rental properties come in all shapes, sizes, prices, and locations, giving you many different options to consider.

You can find some great rental properties by the golf course, the lake, the river, the historic Main Street area, the college center, and everywhere in between.

Off of Cherry Lane is Laurel Square, an open-air multi-use shopping center with plans for a movie theater, health club, and restaurants. Here, you can already find luxury hotel-style living at the Emerson at Cherry Lane. Ridiculously lavish amenities in this high-rise building include a resort-style swimming pool, spa, health club, business center, game room, movie theater, Zen garden, yoga room, rose garden, maid service, pet service, trash valet, laundry service... and the list goes on. Steward Manor is another luxury apartment building, with its own resort-style amenities right by Laurel Lake.

If luxury isn't your priority, then keep an eye out for cheap apartments, townhouses, and rental homes. There are lots of delightful little brick apartment buildings and townhouses with historic character in this price range, as well as some newer properties for those who prefer modern style and modern energy efficiency.

Outside the swimming pools and spa's of luxury apartments, you can still find plenty of convenient and more practical amenities. Things like laundry facilities, BBQ pits, picnic areas, playgrounds, and parking are common. Also, most apartment communities feature units with a fireplace and sometimes even a washer & dryer.

Need a pet friendly property rental in Laurel? No problem. Laurel has a good selection of pet friendly apartments and houses for rent. From luxury apartments to cheap apartments, rental homes to townhouses, there are plenty of places that proudly advertise "pet-friendly". Some rentals accept only cats, however, the majority are dog friendly as well. Expect to pay both a non-refundable pet fee and pet rent for each of your furry family members.

That's the swing of things in Laurel these days. Have fun on the apartment hunt and best of luck!

