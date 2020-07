Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage accessible gym business center dog grooming area game room hot tub media room package receiving

One of Laurel's newest luxury communities that is vibrant all around. Each home boasts modern features and finishes, including quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, oversize tubs, vinyl plank flooring, upgraded lighting and hardware packages, and full-size washers and dryers. Our four-story building offers residents a high quality of life with expansive amenities and distinct outdoor spaces, including three enclosed courtyards. Be steps away from the Towne Centre at Laurel, a new mixed-use destination offering a variety of retail and entertainment venues. To top it all off, enjoy Granville Gude Park and Lakehouse located directly across the street with friends and family. Lease today and transition your lifestyle!