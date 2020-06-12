184 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Laurel, MD

Apartment List
1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
5 Units Available
Middletowne & The Dona
14800 4th St, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1034 sqft
Are you looking for townhome-style living at a fraction of the price? Do you want something that's highly walkable and close to all transit? Look no further than Middletowne Apartments!
1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
23 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1280 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
16 Units Available
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1148 sqft
Units have their own private balconies or patios, and residents have access to the community pool table, gym, playground and swimming pool. Located near Baltimore-Washington Parkway and the beautiful Montpelier Mansion.
1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
14 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1127 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
17 Units Available
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1041 sqft
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Laurel Lakes
9 Units Available
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
22 Units Available
Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1320 sqft
Apartments in this elevator-access building boast chef-inspired kitchens, plank flooring and walk-in closets. In Laurel's Russett neighborhood between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, with easy access to I-95 and I-295.
1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
27 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1194 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
9 Units Available
Evergreens at Laurel
11737 S Laurel Dr, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
867 sqft
Located in the heart of Laurel, MD, the units available at the Evergreens are affordable, chock full of amenities, pet-friendly and come equipped with an award-winning management team.
1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Maryland City
20 Units Available
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1076 sqft
Boasting granite kitchen counters and spacious floor plans, Tall Oaks offers easy access to the I-95, perfect for those wanting to commute to the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas. Onsite cafe and internet access.
1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
1 Unit Available
Laurel Court Apartments
321 Thomas Dr, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
785 sqft
The city of Laurel is conveniently located between Washington DC and Baltimore, it brings a beautiful suburban lifestyle between to major cities.
1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1209 sqft
Close to 95, equipped with Nest technology, and conveniently located between Montgomery, Howard, and Prince Georges Counties, Modera WestSide is the perfect home for DC and Maryland commuters!
1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
1 Unit Available
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
828 sqft
A charming community just minutes to Washington, D.C. near I-95. Apartments feature oversized closet space, large modern appliances and balconies. On-site amenities include green space. Near public transportation.
1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
11 Units Available
Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
876 sqft
Need a gated, quiet community that's close to everything? Look no further than the Avondale, which is just steps away from everything downtown Laurel has to offer!
1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
3 Units Available
Fox Rest Apartments
13913 Briarwood Dr, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
948 sqft
From the beauty of its elegant design to the convenience of its many outstanding features, Fox Rest Apartments offers you the area's largest floor plans and a charming atmosphere for your most enjoyable living pleasure.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
405 Montrose Avenue
405 Montrose Avenue, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
950 sqft
Spacious apartment with hardwood floors and new modern kitchen and bathroom, walking distance to shopping, restaurants and other conveniences. 1325.00 monthly plus gas and electric. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 83

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laurel Lakes
1 Unit Available
14229 Jib St #31
14229 Jib Street, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1000 sqft
14229 Jib St #31 Available 07/01/20 $1,545 - 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent - Laurel MD - This large 2 bedroom apartment has tons of space! This home features a large master bedroom with a private ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet as well as a

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
15706 DORSET ROAD
15706 Dorset Road, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1211 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom for rent on the second floor, Unit has been freshly painted and new flooring throughout. Stackable washer & dryer. Updated kitchen & bathrooms. Slider doors to balcony. Tenant to enjoy community swimming pool.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
16019 Dorset Road
16019 Dorset Road, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1400 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in Laurel. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 19th 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Laurel
1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:52pm
21 Units Available
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
985 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Maryland City
10 Units Available
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd, Maryland City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to Brockbridge shopping center and popular local dining options. Complex features an Olympic-size swimming pool, multiple manicured courtyards and playground for kids. All units have private balconies and walk-in closets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Laurel
1 Unit Available
9695 H Hitching Post Lane
9695 Hitching Post Ln, North Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
868 sqft
Lovely 2 Level 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhome - Lovely 2 level 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome located in Laurel MD. This is a nice 2 level townhome with all hardwoods throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Laurel
1 Unit Available
9170 HITCHING POST LANE
9170 Hitching Post Lane, North Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
840 sqft
Quaint 2 level 2 bedroom 1.5 bath TH located in sough after Community in Howard County Laurel. New carpet and appliances along with fresh paint. Washer and dryer inside property and ready for move in.
Results within 5 miles of Laurel
1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Maryland City
78 Units Available
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1296 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.

June 2020 Laurel Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Laurel Rent Report. Laurel rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Laurel rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Laurel rent trends were flat over the past month

Laurel rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Laurel stand at $1,366 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,620 for a two-bedroom. Laurel's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Laurel over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Laurel

    As rents have fallen slightly in Laurel, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Laurel is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents increase, with Maryland as a whole logging rent growth of -0.0% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.0% in Baltimore.
    • Laurel's median two-bedroom rent of $1,620 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Laurel.
    • While rents in Laurel fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Chicago (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Laurel than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

