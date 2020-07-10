231 Apartments for rent in Laurel, MD with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
10 Units Available
Evergreens at Laurel
11737 S Laurel Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,474
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1134 sqft
Located in the heart of Laurel, MD, the units available at the Evergreens are affordable, chock full of amenities, pet-friendly and come equipped with an award-winning management team.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
26 Units Available
Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,611
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,243
1631 sqft
Apartments in this elevator-access building boast chef-inspired kitchens, plank flooring and walk-in closets. In Laurel's Russett neighborhood between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, with easy access to I-95 and I-295.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
17 Units Available
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,515
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have their own private balconies or patios, and residents have access to the community pool table, gym, playground and swimming pool. Located near Baltimore-Washington Parkway and the beautiful Montpelier Mansion.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Maryland City
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,223
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1198 sqft
Boasting granite kitchen counters and spacious floor plans, Tall Oaks offers easy access to the I-95, perfect for those wanting to commute to the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas. Onsite cafe and internet access.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
10 Units Available
Laurel Lakes
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,451
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,735
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1515 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
17 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,620
1453 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
16 Units Available
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,375
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1247 sqft
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
17 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1404 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
1 Unit Available
North Laurel
Ashbury Court
10095 Washington Blvd N, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1129 sqft
Ashbury Courts offers both one-bedroom and two-bedroom options, making it the perfect starter apartment for the discerning young couple. Also has a short-term lease option!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
15 Units Available
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,716
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,283
1346 sqft
Close to 95, equipped with Nest technology, and conveniently located between Montgomery, Howard, and Prince Georges Counties, Modera WestSide is the perfect home for DC and Maryland commuters!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Patuxent Place
531 Main St, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Patuxent Place is located in one of the most historic districts in Maryland, making it the perfect choice for those who love the classic charm.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
1 Unit Available
Middletowne & The Dona
14800 4th St, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,417
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you looking for townhome-style living at a fraction of the price? Do you want something that's highly walkable and close to all transit? Look no further than Middletowne Apartments!

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7607 E Arbory Ct 300
7607 East Arbory Court, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1278 sqft
Townhouse - Property Id: 315755 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315755 Property Id 315755 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5915964)

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Laurel Lakes
14124 BOWSPRIT LN #807
14124 Bowsprit Lane, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
UPDATES GALORE! Ground floor - no steps! Fresh neutral paint and new carpet throughout unit. Kitchen is brand new -granite counters, clean white cabinets, new laminate floor, new sink, disposal, new stove, new refrigerator, new microwave.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
15030 WHEATLAND PLACE
15030 Wheatland Place, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1376 sqft
Charming Town home FOR RENT located in convenient Laurel community. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhouse is within walking distance to Laurel Town Center. Nearby public transportation. Master Bedroom w/Full bathroom .

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Laurel Lakes
14037 VISTA DRIVE
14037 Vista Drive, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
715 sqft
Lovely 2 bed, 1 bath unit now available for lease in Laurel Lakes Vistas. Vaulted ceilings and warm hardwood floors compliment this unit with tons of natural light.

1 of 30

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
15009 COURTLAND PLACE
15009 Courtland Place, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1676 sqft
Renovated 2000 SFT 3-level 3BR, 2F, 2HB town house behind Laurel Town Center. Gleaming Hardwood floors on the main level, ceramic in Kitchen. New Kitchen w/white cabinets, granite counter top, Black SS appliances. Separate Dining.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
505 GORMAN AVENUE
505 Gorman Avenue, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,275
500 sqft
First floor apartment with bedroom located in the heart of Laurel. Renovated kitchen, updated bathroom. Brand new washer & dryer to be installed in the apartment. Close to shopping, restaurants, MARC train and busline.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7653 S Arbory Ln
7653 South Arbory Lane, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1138 sqft
7653 S Arbory Ln Available 07/15/20 Spacious 2 BR Condo in Laurel! - Spacious 2 BR/1.5 BA Condo in Laurel! Step into a tiled foyer that opens to a carpeted dining area and living room with a decorative fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Laurel
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
40 Units Available
Parke Laurel
13178 Larchdale Rd, South Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,315
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
989 sqft
Community is located on a vast property overlooking parts of Laurel. Columbia Mall and Arundel Mills Mall are both nearby, and residents have access to a coffee bar, swimming pool and playground.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7101 Quill Ln
7101 Quill Lane, Konterra, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 To Schedule a Showing: Please Complete the New Resident Questionnaire from our website www.boomtowninc.com Minimum Leasing Requirements: $64,800 Annual Gross Household Income required with credit scores 600+.
Results within 5 miles of Laurel
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
$
11 Units Available
Savage - Guilford
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,134
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short walk from Edgewood Neighborhood Park and Highway 29, these apartments feature essential kitchen appliances, walk-in closets and either a balcony or patio. Community facilities include a pool, a playground and guest parking.

Laurel rents increased significantly over the past month

Laurel rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Laurel stand at $1,372 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,626 for a two-bedroom. Laurel's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Laurel over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents decreased 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Laurel

    As rents have fallen slightly in Laurel, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Laurel is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Maryland have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.7% in Baltimore.
    • Laurel's median two-bedroom rent of $1,626 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Laurel fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Boston (-1.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Laurel than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,180.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

