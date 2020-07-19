Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Landover
Find more places like 6402 Otis.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Landover, MD
/
6402 Otis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6402 Otis
6402 Otis Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Landover
See all
Greater Landover
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6402 Otis Street, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover
Amenities
parking
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
Property Amenities
parking
Large log cabin 1 exit outside of NE DC! Office space, back yard, wood stove, plenty of parking! Furnished!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6402 Otis have any available units?
6402 Otis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Landover, MD
.
Is 6402 Otis currently offering any rent specials?
6402 Otis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 Otis pet-friendly?
No, 6402 Otis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Landover
.
Does 6402 Otis offer parking?
Yes, 6402 Otis offers parking.
Does 6402 Otis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6402 Otis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 Otis have a pool?
No, 6402 Otis does not have a pool.
Does 6402 Otis have accessible units?
No, 6402 Otis does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 Otis have units with dishwashers?
No, 6402 Otis does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6402 Otis have units with air conditioning?
No, 6402 Otis does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln
Landover, MD 20785
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way
Landover, MD 20785
Pinebrook Apartments
2614 Pinebrook Ave
Landover, MD 20785
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd
Landover, MD 20785
Similar Pages
Landover 1 Bedrooms
Landover 2 Bedrooms
Landover Apartments with Parking
Landover Dog Friendly Apartments
Landover Pet Friendly Places
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Laurel, MD
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Severn, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MD
Langley Park, MD
Greenbelt, MD
Adelphi, MD
West Falls Church, VA
Crofton, MD
Oxon Hill, MD
South Laurel, MD
Aspen Hill, MD
Maryland City, MD
Fort Washington, MD
Lincolnia, VA
Potomac, MD
Forestville, MD
New Carrollton, MD
White Oak, MD
Glassmanor, MD
Idylwood, VA
Olney, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Greater Landover
Apartments Near Colleges
Howard Community College
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia