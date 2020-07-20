8419 ELVATON ROAD

Amenities

Like new! Conveniently located close to Rt. 100, R t. 97, NSA, Ft. Meade and UMBWC, and, sited on a large lot, - this 3 bedroom/2 bath home, with 1- car garage, has been completely renovated! There's new flooring and carpet throughout and a bedroom and full bath on the main level. The eat-in kitchen features granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances and, recessed lighting. There are 2 additional bedrooms, 1 full bath and laundry room on the upper level. You'll enjoy the outdoors on your front porch, rear deck and large backyard.