All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 8419 ELVATON ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
8419 ELVATON ROAD
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:18 AM

8419 ELVATON ROAD

8419 Elvaton Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
South Gate
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8419 Elvaton Rd, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
South Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Like new! Conveniently located close to Rt. 100, R t. 97, NSA, Ft. Meade and UMBWC, and, sited on a large lot, - this 3 bedroom/2 bath home, with 1- car garage, has been completely renovated! There's new flooring and carpet throughout and a bedroom and full bath on the main level. The eat-in kitchen features granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances and, recessed lighting. There are 2 additional bedrooms, 1 full bath and laundry room on the upper level. You'll enjoy the outdoors on your front porch, rear deck and large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8419 ELVATON ROAD have any available units?
8419 ELVATON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 8419 ELVATON ROAD have?
Some of 8419 ELVATON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8419 ELVATON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8419 ELVATON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8419 ELVATON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8419 ELVATON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 8419 ELVATON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8419 ELVATON ROAD offers parking.
Does 8419 ELVATON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8419 ELVATON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8419 ELVATON ROAD have a pool?
No, 8419 ELVATON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8419 ELVATON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8419 ELVATON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8419 ELVATON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8419 ELVATON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Severn Square
7669 Marcin Drive #G
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Mountain Ridge Apartments
299 Snow Cap Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Tall Pines
403 Secluded Post Circle
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Crain Court
216 Crain Court Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
The Islands of Fox Chase
208 Somerset Bay Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGlen Burnie 2 Bedroom Apartments
Glen Burnie Cheap ApartmentsGlen Burnie Pet Friendly Apartments
Glen Burnie Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College