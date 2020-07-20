All apartments in Glen Burnie
8304 PONDVIEW DRIVE
Last updated January 18 2020 at 12:57 AM

8304 PONDVIEW DRIVE

8304 Pondview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8304 Pondview Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21108
South Gate

Amenities

Look no more! Former model home! This gorgous home won't last long! Luxury, move in ready townhome! A small community with BIG amenities! An open layout and oversized bedrooms. No detail missed in this modern home. Inspire your inner chef in the gourmet kitchen with granite counters and sleek stainless appliances. The open floor plan is great for casual or formal entertaining. Enjoy the rear views as the yard backs up to woods, the fishing pond, pool, private dog park, fire pit, playground, rock climbing wall, wooded trails, sledding hill, and open field. Who has all those amenities? You do!!! Come see this stunner before it is gone. Will not last!! Professionally managed by 1st Choice Property Management. www.1choicepropertymanagement.com to apply. Credit report is $50.00 per person over the age of 18. No Pets. No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8304 PONDVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
8304 PONDVIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 8304 PONDVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 8304 PONDVIEW DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8304 PONDVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8304 PONDVIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8304 PONDVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8304 PONDVIEW DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8304 PONDVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8304 PONDVIEW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8304 PONDVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8304 PONDVIEW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8304 PONDVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8304 PONDVIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8304 PONDVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8304 PONDVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8304 PONDVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8304 PONDVIEW DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
