8304 PONDVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel pool dog park playground

Unit Amenities granite counters ice maker microwave stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly dog park fire pit playground pool

Look no more! Former model home! This gorgous home won't last long! Luxury, move in ready townhome! A small community with BIG amenities! An open layout and oversized bedrooms. No detail missed in this modern home. Inspire your inner chef in the gourmet kitchen with granite counters and sleek stainless appliances. The open floor plan is great for casual or formal entertaining. Enjoy the rear views as the yard backs up to woods, the fishing pond, pool, private dog park, fire pit, playground, rock climbing wall, wooded trails, sledding hill, and open field. Who has all those amenities? You do!!! Come see this stunner before it is gone. Will not last!! Professionally managed by 1st Choice Property Management. www.1choicepropertymanagement.com to apply. Credit report is $50.00 per person over the age of 18. No Pets. No Smoking