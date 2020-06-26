All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 7896 CHEVERLY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
7896 CHEVERLY LANE
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

7896 CHEVERLY LANE

7896 Cheverly Lane · (410) 693-9559
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7896 Cheverly Lane, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Lovely three bedroom one bath attached space. Owner lives in lower level of home. Please note, this section of the house is 1000 sq. ft. Locked door separates home. Tenant entrance faces street and parking for one car on parking pad. Utilities including electric, water, sewer, and Sling TV are paid by landlord. Beautiful wood floors, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Backyard with numerous plantings. Owner is allergic to cats. Dogs permitted on a case by case basis. Owner requires a 620 credit score and $60,000 in yearly income. Ideal for DC, Annapolis, and Baltimore commuters. Convenient to all shopping. Furniture/TV are available for tenant use or can be removed. Must use company application form. $50/per resident application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7896 CHEVERLY LANE have any available units?
7896 CHEVERLY LANE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 7896 CHEVERLY LANE have?
Some of 7896 CHEVERLY LANE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7896 CHEVERLY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7896 CHEVERLY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7896 CHEVERLY LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7896 CHEVERLY LANE is pet friendly.
Does 7896 CHEVERLY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7896 CHEVERLY LANE offers parking.
Does 7896 CHEVERLY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7896 CHEVERLY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7896 CHEVERLY LANE have a pool?
No, 7896 CHEVERLY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7896 CHEVERLY LANE have accessible units?
No, 7896 CHEVERLY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7896 CHEVERLY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7896 CHEVERLY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7896 CHEVERLY LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
7779 New York Ln
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Oakridge Manor
7701 Oakwood Rd
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Olde Stage
7669 Marcin Drive #G
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Regency Club
6001 Heritage Hill Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Rainbow View
7906 Silent Shadow Court
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Tall Pines
403 Secluded Post Circle
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity