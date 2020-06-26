7896 CHEVERLY LANE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Lovely three bedroom one bath attached space. Owner lives in lower level of home. Please note, this section of the house is 1000 sq. ft. Locked door separates home. Tenant entrance faces street and parking for one car on parking pad. Utilities including electric, water, sewer, and Sling TV are paid by landlord. Beautiful wood floors, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Backyard with numerous plantings. Owner is allergic to cats. Dogs permitted on a case by case basis. Owner requires a 620 credit score and $60,000 in yearly income. Ideal for DC, Annapolis, and Baltimore commuters. Convenient to all shopping. Furniture/TV are available for tenant use or can be removed. Must use company application form. $50/per resident application fee.