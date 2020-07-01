All apartments in Glen Burnie
7841 SPENCER ROAD
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:19 AM

7841 SPENCER ROAD

7841 Spencer Road · (410) 721-0103
Location

7841 Spencer Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2316 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Beautiful Colonial located in the Woods of Shannon! This lovely home offers over 2300 sq. ft. of living space, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, a Formal Dining Room, Large Living Room, and great Kitchen. Beautiful hardwood floors are in the Kitchen, Dining Room and Foyer! The Kitchen has black appliances, beautiful granite counter tops with a glass tile back splash! Large Living Room with lots of space for the family and access to the patio in the back yard! The Master Bedroom has a huge walk-in closet! Master Bath with double sinks, large soaking tub, separate shower and ceramic tile floors! Laundry area is also located on the upper level! Full, fenced back yard with a patio and fire pit! There is a one-car attached garage for parking and/or storage! Come this this this great family home today! Must use Coldwell Banker's Lease Application and Lease. Available July 5th! Small pets on a case-by-case basis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7841 SPENCER ROAD have any available units?
7841 SPENCER ROAD has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 7841 SPENCER ROAD have?
Some of 7841 SPENCER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7841 SPENCER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7841 SPENCER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7841 SPENCER ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 7841 SPENCER ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 7841 SPENCER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7841 SPENCER ROAD offers parking.
Does 7841 SPENCER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7841 SPENCER ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7841 SPENCER ROAD have a pool?
No, 7841 SPENCER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7841 SPENCER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7841 SPENCER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7841 SPENCER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7841 SPENCER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
