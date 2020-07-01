7841 SPENCER ROAD

Amenities
Beautiful Colonial located in the Woods of Shannon! This lovely home offers over 2300 sq. ft. of living space, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, a Formal Dining Room, Large Living Room, and great Kitchen. Beautiful hardwood floors are in the Kitchen, Dining Room and Foyer! The Kitchen has black appliances, beautiful granite counter tops with a glass tile back splash! Large Living Room with lots of space for the family and access to the patio in the back yard! The Master Bedroom has a huge walk-in closet! Master Bath with double sinks, large soaking tub, separate shower and ceramic tile floors! Laundry area is also located on the upper level! Full, fenced back yard with a patio and fire pit! There is a one-car attached garage for parking and/or storage! Come this this this great family home today! Must use Coldwell Banker's Lease Application and Lease. Available July 5th! Small pets on a case-by-case basis!