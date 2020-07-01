7841 SPENCER ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

Beautiful Colonial located in the Woods of Shannon! This lovely home offers over 2300 sq. ft. of living space, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, a Formal Dining Room, Large Living Room, and great Kitchen. Beautiful hardwood floors are in the Kitchen, Dining Room and Foyer! The Kitchen has black appliances, beautiful granite counter tops with a glass tile back splash! Large Living Room with lots of space for the family and access to the patio in the back yard! The Master Bedroom has a huge walk-in closet! Master Bath with double sinks, large soaking tub, separate shower and ceramic tile floors! Laundry area is also located on the upper level! Full, fenced back yard with a patio and fire pit! There is a one-car attached garage for parking and/or storage! Come this this this great family home today! Must use Coldwell Banker's Lease Application and Lease. Available July 5th! Small pets on a case-by-case basis!