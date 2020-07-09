All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 7812 FIVE OAKS COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
7812 FIVE OAKS COURT
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:14 PM

7812 FIVE OAKS COURT

7812 Five Oaks Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7812 Five Oaks Ct, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Like new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse available for rent beginning July 1. Excellent Glen Burnie location - walking distance to University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center! One block from Rt 100, 5 minutes from I-97, 10 minutes from BWI and 15 minutes from Downtown Baltimore. This home has been well loved by its owners and features three spacious living levels. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. New resilient laminate floors on the main level and new carpet in the basement. Master bedroom with ensuite bath and walk-in closet. Deck for entertaining and attached garage for parking or extra storage. Home is energy efficient which keeps BGE bills low. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, water, sewer and internet. Pets considered on case by case basis with $75/mo pet rent. Please ask for minimum tenant qualification guidelines before applying or showing the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7812 FIVE OAKS COURT have any available units?
7812 FIVE OAKS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 7812 FIVE OAKS COURT have?
Some of 7812 FIVE OAKS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7812 FIVE OAKS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7812 FIVE OAKS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7812 FIVE OAKS COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 7812 FIVE OAKS COURT is pet friendly.
Does 7812 FIVE OAKS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7812 FIVE OAKS COURT offers parking.
Does 7812 FIVE OAKS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7812 FIVE OAKS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7812 FIVE OAKS COURT have a pool?
No, 7812 FIVE OAKS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7812 FIVE OAKS COURT have accessible units?
No, 7812 FIVE OAKS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7812 FIVE OAKS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7812 FIVE OAKS COURT has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Oakridge Manor
7701 Oakwood Rd
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Severn Square
7669 Marcin Drive #G
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Regency Club
6001 Heritage Hill Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Rainbow View
7906 Silent Shadow Court
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Tall Pines
403 Secluded Post Circle
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
The Islands of Fox Chase
208 Somerset Bay Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College