7812 FIVE OAKS COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Like new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse available for rent beginning July 1. Excellent Glen Burnie location - walking distance to University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center! One block from Rt 100, 5 minutes from I-97, 10 minutes from BWI and 15 minutes from Downtown Baltimore. This home has been well loved by its owners and features three spacious living levels. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. New resilient laminate floors on the main level and new carpet in the basement. Master bedroom with ensuite bath and walk-in closet. Deck for entertaining and attached garage for parking or extra storage. Home is energy efficient which keeps BGE bills low. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, water, sewer and internet. Pets considered on case by case basis with $75/mo pet rent. Please ask for minimum tenant qualification guidelines before applying or showing the home.