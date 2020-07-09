7715 OVERHILL ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This lovely, 2,400 square foot colonial has so many upgrades!! As you walk in, you will immediately notice the beautiful, gleaming, wide-plank hardwood floors and 9' ceilings. The open floor-plan offers a combination kitchen-dining-living area with recessed lighting and lots of space for entertaining. The kitchen has 42" cabinets, beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island with space for stools, and a pantry. Off the kitchen is a lovely new paver patio perfect for grilling and dining in your large, fully fenced back yard. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, bedroom-level laundry, and 2 full bathrooms, in addition to the powder room on the 1st floor. The secondary bedrooms are a good size, while the spacious master offers a large walk-in closet with windows, and master bath with double vanities and ceramic tile. New carpet throughout the upstairs level and stairs comes with a lifetime stain and fade resistance warranty. And you don't need to use your 1-car garage as storage when you have a giant, full basement downstairs. This unfinished basement has a window and the ability to add a 4th bedroom to the house, as well as a rec room, etc.... Close to major commuter routes and centrally located between Fort Meade, Annapolis, and Baltimore. Minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment. Don't miss your opportunity to make this lovely house your home!!