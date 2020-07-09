All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 7715 OVERHILL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
7715 OVERHILL ROAD
Last updated January 9 2020 at 12:05 AM

7715 OVERHILL ROAD

7715 Overhill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7715 Overhill Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This lovely, 2,400 square foot colonial has so many upgrades!! As you walk in, you will immediately notice the beautiful, gleaming, wide-plank hardwood floors and 9' ceilings. The open floor-plan offers a combination kitchen-dining-living area with recessed lighting and lots of space for entertaining. The kitchen has 42" cabinets, beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island with space for stools, and a pantry. Off the kitchen is a lovely new paver patio perfect for grilling and dining in your large, fully fenced back yard. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, bedroom-level laundry, and 2 full bathrooms, in addition to the powder room on the 1st floor. The secondary bedrooms are a good size, while the spacious master offers a large walk-in closet with windows, and master bath with double vanities and ceramic tile. New carpet throughout the upstairs level and stairs comes with a lifetime stain and fade resistance warranty. And you don't need to use your 1-car garage as storage when you have a giant, full basement downstairs. This unfinished basement has a window and the ability to add a 4th bedroom to the house, as well as a rec room, etc.... Close to major commuter routes and centrally located between Fort Meade, Annapolis, and Baltimore. Minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment. Don't miss your opportunity to make this lovely house your home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7715 OVERHILL ROAD have any available units?
7715 OVERHILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 7715 OVERHILL ROAD have?
Some of 7715 OVERHILL ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7715 OVERHILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7715 OVERHILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7715 OVERHILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7715 OVERHILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 7715 OVERHILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7715 OVERHILL ROAD offers parking.
Does 7715 OVERHILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7715 OVERHILL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7715 OVERHILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 7715 OVERHILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7715 OVERHILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7715 OVERHILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7715 OVERHILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7715 OVERHILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
7779 New York Ln
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
The Villages at Marley Station
7805 Bruton Drive
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Gatewater Landing
7357 Ridgewater Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Mountain Ridge Apartments
299 Snow Cap Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Stage Coach
7669 Marcin Drive, #G
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Windbrooke
7908 Silent Shadow Court
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College