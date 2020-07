Amenities

Two year old townhouse nestled in the quiet neighborhood of Holly Ridge. Over 2500 finished square feet with 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, large family room and a den. Listen to the birds on the spacious deck that overlooks the woods. 2 Car garage with additional pad space for additional off street parking. TEXT Tom @ 410-703-2221 to schedule a showing. Available August 17th.