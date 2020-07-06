All apartments in Glen Burnie
7514 STONEHOUSE RUN DRIVE

7514 Stonehouse Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7514 Stonehouse Run Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Lovely Executive style townhome * Home backs to woods providing privacy while relaxing on any of your three decks/patio. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless appliances & granite countertops and hardwood floors * Island and separate dining room. Gas cooking * Brand new hardwood floors in the formal living room - carpet has been replaced! Brand new carpet through out the rest fo the home * huge Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Spa like master bath. Spacious lower level room. 2 car garage. Private community without a lot of traffic & has overflow parking. Community shares Tanyard Springs amenities! Terrific commuter location!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7514 STONEHOUSE RUN DRIVE have any available units?
7514 STONEHOUSE RUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 7514 STONEHOUSE RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 7514 STONEHOUSE RUN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7514 STONEHOUSE RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7514 STONEHOUSE RUN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7514 STONEHOUSE RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7514 STONEHOUSE RUN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 7514 STONEHOUSE RUN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7514 STONEHOUSE RUN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7514 STONEHOUSE RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7514 STONEHOUSE RUN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7514 STONEHOUSE RUN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7514 STONEHOUSE RUN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7514 STONEHOUSE RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7514 STONEHOUSE RUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7514 STONEHOUSE RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7514 STONEHOUSE RUN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

