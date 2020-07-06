7514 Stonehouse Run Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21060 Glen Burnie
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Lovely Executive style townhome * Home backs to woods providing privacy while relaxing on any of your three decks/patio. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless appliances & granite countertops and hardwood floors * Island and separate dining room. Gas cooking * Brand new hardwood floors in the formal living room - carpet has been replaced! Brand new carpet through out the rest fo the home * huge Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Spa like master bath. Spacious lower level room. 2 car garage. Private community without a lot of traffic & has overflow parking. Community shares Tanyard Springs amenities! Terrific commuter location!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7514 STONEHOUSE RUN DRIVE have any available units?
7514 STONEHOUSE RUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.