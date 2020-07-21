Rent Calculator
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
7513 HOLLY RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:14 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7513 HOLLY RIDGE DRIVE
7513 Holly Ridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Glen Burnie
Location
7513 Holly Ridge Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Attractive Three Story Town House available Mid October...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7513 HOLLY RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
7513 HOLLY RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glen Burnie, MD
.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glen Burnie Rent Report
.
Is 7513 HOLLY RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7513 HOLLY RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7513 HOLLY RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7513 HOLLY RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie
.
Does 7513 HOLLY RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7513 HOLLY RIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7513 HOLLY RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7513 HOLLY RIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7513 HOLLY RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7513 HOLLY RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7513 HOLLY RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7513 HOLLY RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7513 HOLLY RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7513 HOLLY RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7513 HOLLY RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7513 HOLLY RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
