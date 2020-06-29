741 HEATHER STONE LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Gated Community. On the main level there is a large living room with bay windows that let in lots of natural light! The kitchen has matching black appliances and opens to the dinning room. Sliding glass doors in the dining room lead to the deck! A half bath can also be found on this level. Upstairs you will find a large master suite with walk in closet and private full bathroom. Down the hall you will find an additional 2 nicely sized bedrooms and a hall bath that serves them. In the lower level you will find the laundry room and access to the backyard. This rental is within minutes from BWI airport, major highways 95, 100, 295, 97, 695, Ft.Meade and NSA. Within walking distance to local shops, restaurants, parks, and hiking/biking trails (B&A and BWI trails). Please apply online at: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=741-heather-stone-loop55-glen-burnie-md-21061-jhjzfv