Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

741 HEATHER STONE LOOP

741 Heather Stone Way · No Longer Available
Location

741 Heather Stone Way, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Gated Community. On the main level there is a large living room with bay windows that let in lots of natural light! The kitchen has matching black appliances and opens to the dinning room. Sliding glass doors in the dining room lead to the deck! A half bath can also be found on this level. Upstairs you will find a large master suite with walk in closet and private full bathroom. Down the hall you will find an additional 2 nicely sized bedrooms and a hall bath that serves them. In the lower level you will find the laundry room and access to the backyard. This rental is within minutes from BWI airport, major highways 95, 100, 295, 97, 695, Ft.Meade and NSA. Within walking distance to local shops, restaurants, parks, and hiking/biking trails (B&A and BWI trails). Please apply online at: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=741-heather-stone-loop55-glen-burnie-md-21061-jhjzfv

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 HEATHER STONE LOOP have any available units?
741 HEATHER STONE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 741 HEATHER STONE LOOP have?
Some of 741 HEATHER STONE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 HEATHER STONE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
741 HEATHER STONE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 HEATHER STONE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 741 HEATHER STONE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 741 HEATHER STONE LOOP offer parking?
No, 741 HEATHER STONE LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 741 HEATHER STONE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 741 HEATHER STONE LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 HEATHER STONE LOOP have a pool?
No, 741 HEATHER STONE LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 741 HEATHER STONE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 741 HEATHER STONE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 741 HEATHER STONE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 741 HEATHER STONE LOOP has units with dishwashers.

