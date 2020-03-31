720 HEATHER STONE LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

3 Bedroom End- Unit in Gated Community close to Ft Meade, NSA, Washington, 100 & 95** Spacious Kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances, lots of cabinets, pantry* Hardwood Floors in Living room & Dining Room* Powder room on main level* Lower level has washer & dryer & outside exit only* Master Bedroom, walk-in closet, master bath has soaking tub/jets* New carpet to be installed on stairs, new laminate flooring in all bedrooms*Pull down attic stairs for additional storage*No Pets!Credit scores of 600-620 may be subject to additional security deposit and below 600 may not qualify.Money order to Century 21 Gurney for credit check $50/$75