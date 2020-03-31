All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 720 HEATHER STONE LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
720 HEATHER STONE LOOP
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

720 HEATHER STONE LOOP

720 Heather Stone Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

720 Heather Stone Way, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom End- Unit in Gated Community close to Ft Meade, NSA, Washington, 100 & 95** Spacious Kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances, lots of cabinets, pantry* Hardwood Floors in Living room & Dining Room* Powder room on main level* Lower level has washer & dryer & outside exit only* Master Bedroom, walk-in closet, master bath has soaking tub/jets* New carpet to be installed on stairs, new laminate flooring in all bedrooms*Pull down attic stairs for additional storage*No Pets!Credit scores of 600-620 may be subject to additional security deposit and below 600 may not qualify.Money order to Century 21 Gurney for credit check $50/$75

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 HEATHER STONE LOOP have any available units?
720 HEATHER STONE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 HEATHER STONE LOOP have?
Some of 720 HEATHER STONE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 HEATHER STONE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
720 HEATHER STONE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 HEATHER STONE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 720 HEATHER STONE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 720 HEATHER STONE LOOP offer parking?
No, 720 HEATHER STONE LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 720 HEATHER STONE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 HEATHER STONE LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 HEATHER STONE LOOP have a pool?
No, 720 HEATHER STONE LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 720 HEATHER STONE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 720 HEATHER STONE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 720 HEATHER STONE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 HEATHER STONE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Sublet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
7779 New York Ln
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Mountain Ridge Apartments
299 Snow Cap Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Regency Club
6001 Heritage Hill Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Crain Court
216 Crain Court Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Windbrooke
7908 Silent Shadow Court
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Village Square
8096 Crainmont Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College