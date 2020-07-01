All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

714 Heather Stone Loop

714 Heather Stone Way · No Longer Available
Location

714 Heather Stone Way, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Glen Burnie

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Convenient living near University of Maryland Medical Center Glen Burnie - 3 bed 2.5 bath Crain Summit Gated Community

This property is located in the Crain Summit Community. This is a quiet gated commuinty just off of Route 3 in Glen Burnie. This clean property is a 3 bed 2.5 bath Townhouse/Condo. The property features an open kitchen, hardwood floors, a laundry room, and a deck. The community is close to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center as well as the B&A trail. .

https://www.zillow.com/homes/714-Heatherstone-loop-Glen-Burnie_rb/67862064_zpid/

Available now for showings. Call today 410-834-5555 or go to www.keyrenterannapolis.com.

No Dogs
No Cats
NO SMOKING ALLOWED

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 36 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
$45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
Security Deposit equal to one months rent (Ask us about Rhino Security Deposit Insurance) https://www.sayrhino.com/

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5683332)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Heather Stone Loop have any available units?
714 Heather Stone Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
Is 714 Heather Stone Loop currently offering any rent specials?
714 Heather Stone Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Heather Stone Loop pet-friendly?
No, 714 Heather Stone Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 714 Heather Stone Loop offer parking?
No, 714 Heather Stone Loop does not offer parking.
Does 714 Heather Stone Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 Heather Stone Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Heather Stone Loop have a pool?
No, 714 Heather Stone Loop does not have a pool.
Does 714 Heather Stone Loop have accessible units?
No, 714 Heather Stone Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Heather Stone Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 Heather Stone Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 714 Heather Stone Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 714 Heather Stone Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
