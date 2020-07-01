714 Heather Stone Loop

Amenities

Convenient living near University of Maryland Medical Center Glen Burnie - 3 bed 2.5 bath Crain Summit Gated Community



This property is located in the Crain Summit Community. This is a quiet gated commuinty just off of Route 3 in Glen Burnie. This clean property is a 3 bed 2.5 bath Townhouse/Condo. The property features an open kitchen, hardwood floors, a laundry room, and a deck. The community is close to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center as well as the B&A trail. .



https://www.zillow.com/homes/714-Heatherstone-loop-Glen-Burnie_rb/67862064_zpid/



Available now for showings. Call today 410-834-5555 or go to www.keyrenterannapolis.com.



NO SMOKING ALLOWED



