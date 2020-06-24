Rent Calculator
Home
Glen Burnie, MD
6703 RAPID WATER WAY
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:57 AM
6703 RAPID WATER WAY
6703 Rapid Water Way
·
No Longer Available
6703 Rapid Water Way, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome Home - Beautiful 3rd floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Laminate hardwood flooring, deck off of living room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6703 RAPID WATER WAY have any available units?
6703 RAPID WATER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glen Burnie, MD
.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glen Burnie Rent Report
.
Is 6703 RAPID WATER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6703 RAPID WATER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6703 RAPID WATER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6703 RAPID WATER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie
.
Does 6703 RAPID WATER WAY offer parking?
No, 6703 RAPID WATER WAY does not offer parking.
Does 6703 RAPID WATER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6703 RAPID WATER WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6703 RAPID WATER WAY have a pool?
No, 6703 RAPID WATER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6703 RAPID WATER WAY have accessible units?
No, 6703 RAPID WATER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6703 RAPID WATER WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 6703 RAPID WATER WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6703 RAPID WATER WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6703 RAPID WATER WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
