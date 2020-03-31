All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 509 Stewart Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
509 Stewart Ave
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

509 Stewart Ave

509 Stewart Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

509 Stewart Avenue, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Single Family Home in Glen Burnie. Features rich hardwood floors throughout a spacious living room, separate dining room, and an addition that would make a great 2nd family room. Updated kitchen features new countertops, updated cabinets, breakfast bar, and all new appliances including dishwasher. Second floor includes a separate apartment/in-law suite with full eat-in kitchen and a spacious room that would make a great 3rd bedroom. Separate storage area and full bath on 2nd floor with private entrance from exterior of the home. Home has an unfinished basement with washer/dryer included. Also, features a spacious fenced in front and back yard, large 6 car driveway, enclosed sunroom, and a detached storage are that would make a great workshop!

Small pets welcome on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

(RLNE4964488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Stewart Ave have any available units?
509 Stewart Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 Stewart Ave have?
Some of 509 Stewart Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Stewart Ave currently offering any rent specials?
509 Stewart Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Stewart Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 Stewart Ave is pet friendly.
Does 509 Stewart Ave offer parking?
No, 509 Stewart Ave does not offer parking.
Does 509 Stewart Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 Stewart Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Stewart Ave have a pool?
No, 509 Stewart Ave does not have a pool.
Does 509 Stewart Ave have accessible units?
No, 509 Stewart Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Stewart Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Stewart Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villages at Marley Station
7805 Bruton Drive
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Hidden Woods Apartments
401 Secluded Post Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Gatewater Landing
7357 Ridgewater Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Mountain Ridge Apartments
299 Snow Cap Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Crain Court
216 Crain Court Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College