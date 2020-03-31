509 Stewart Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Single Family Home in Glen Burnie. Features rich hardwood floors throughout a spacious living room, separate dining room, and an addition that would make a great 2nd family room. Updated kitchen features new countertops, updated cabinets, breakfast bar, and all new appliances including dishwasher. Second floor includes a separate apartment/in-law suite with full eat-in kitchen and a spacious room that would make a great 3rd bedroom. Separate storage area and full bath on 2nd floor with private entrance from exterior of the home. Home has an unfinished basement with washer/dryer included. Also, features a spacious fenced in front and back yard, large 6 car driveway, enclosed sunroom, and a detached storage are that would make a great workshop!



Small pets welcome on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



(RLNE4964488)