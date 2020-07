Amenities

Remarkable townhouse available for rent! Freshly painted with new carpeting throughout! Gleaming hardwood flooring on the main level! Eat in kitchen has granite counter tops and newer appliances! Deck is perfect for summer barbecues! Over sized master bedroom has its own private bath! Nice fireplace in basement for cold winter nights! Minutes to Arundel Mills mall/casino, downtown Annapolis and Horseshoe Casino!