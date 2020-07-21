425 GATEWOOD COURT

Amenities

Largest townhouse in this development with four bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathes. Finished basement with a large family room area. Carpet was installed in all four of the bedrooms last year. New flooring recently installed on the main level. Pets on a case by case basis. Shows very well and this house has been very well maintained. You can move in after August 1st.