425 GATEWOOD COURT

Largest townhouse in this development with four bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathes. Finished basement with a large family room area. Carpet was installed in all four of the bedrooms last year. New flooring recently installed on the main level. Pets on a case by case basis. Shows very well and this house has been very well maintained. You can move in after August 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
