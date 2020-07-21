All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM

425 GATEWOOD COURT

425 Gatewood Ct · No Longer Available
Location

425 Gatewood Ct, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
South Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
ice maker
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Largest townhouse in this development with four bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathes. Finished basement with a large family room area. Carpet was installed in all four of the bedrooms last year. New flooring recently installed on the main level. Pets on a case by case basis. Shows very well and this house has been very well maintained. You can move in after August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 GATEWOOD COURT have any available units?
425 GATEWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 GATEWOOD COURT have?
Some of 425 GATEWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 GATEWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
425 GATEWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 GATEWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 GATEWOOD COURT is pet friendly.
Does 425 GATEWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 425 GATEWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 425 GATEWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 GATEWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 GATEWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 425 GATEWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 425 GATEWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 425 GATEWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 425 GATEWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 GATEWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
