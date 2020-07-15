400 Renfro Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator parking internet access

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Glen Burnie.

Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, buffed hardwood floors, brand new carpeting in bedrooms, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, brand new stack-able washer dryer purchased spring 2019, and elevator for convenience and safety . Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly for small pets.

Date Available: Jun 23rd 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required.