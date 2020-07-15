All apartments in Glen Burnie
400 Renfro Drive

400 Renfro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

400 Renfro Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
parking
internet access
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Glen Burnie.
Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, buffed hardwood floors, brand new carpeting in bedrooms, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, brand new stack-able washer dryer purchased spring 2019, and elevator for convenience and safety . Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly for small pets.
Date Available: Jun 23rd 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Renfro Drive have any available units?
400 Renfro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Renfro Drive have?
Some of 400 Renfro Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Renfro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
400 Renfro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Renfro Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Renfro Drive is pet friendly.
Does 400 Renfro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 400 Renfro Drive offers parking.
Does 400 Renfro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Renfro Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Renfro Drive have a pool?
No, 400 Renfro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 400 Renfro Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 400 Renfro Drive has accessible units.
Does 400 Renfro Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Renfro Drive has units with dishwashers.
