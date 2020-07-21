368 clover court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access

Adorable 3 BR, 1.5 BA Split level that has been thoughtfully updated over the past few years. The kitchen has ceramic floors, 42' cabinets, sleek black appliances, breakfast bar, recessed lighting, new appliances and double sink and disposal. Dining Room has hardwood floors & french sliders, 3 year old TRANE HVAC. Cozy Lower level with a large open floor plan, w/Wood Burning Fireplace & separate Pellet Stove.Exterior has Inground Pool, Hot Tub and Sprinkler System. This home has everything you need, great location, fantastic neighbors, cozy interior with tons of fun on the outside. Enjoy crabs and a drink with friends and family on the covered deck overlooking the pool. What more could you want.