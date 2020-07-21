All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:16 AM

368 clover court

368 Clover Court · No Longer Available
Location

368 Clover Court, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
Adorable 3 BR, 1.5 BA Split level that has been thoughtfully updated over the past few years. The kitchen has ceramic floors, 42' cabinets, sleek black appliances, breakfast bar, recessed lighting, new appliances and double sink and disposal. Dining Room has hardwood floors & french sliders, 3 year old TRANE HVAC. Cozy Lower level with a large open floor plan, w/Wood Burning Fireplace & separate Pellet Stove.Exterior has Inground Pool, Hot Tub and Sprinkler System. This home has everything you need, great location, fantastic neighbors, cozy interior with tons of fun on the outside. Enjoy crabs and a drink with friends and family on the covered deck overlooking the pool. What more could you want.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 368 clover court have any available units?
368 clover court doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 368 clover court have?
Some of 368 clover court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Is 368 clover court currently offering any rent specials?
368 clover court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 368 clover court pet-friendly?
No, 368 clover court is not pet friendly.
Does 368 clover court offer parking?
Yes, 368 clover court offers parking.
Does 368 clover court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 368 clover court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 368 clover court have a pool?
Yes, 368 clover court has a pool.
Does 368 clover court have accessible units?
No, 368 clover court does not have accessible units.
Does 368 clover court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 368 clover court has units with dishwashers.
