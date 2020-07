Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great home has updated kitchen with Corian counters, gas range, built-in microwave, bead board and chair rail. Gorgeous baths, huge family room in lower level, cozy wood floors, warm gas fireplace in lower level, huge yard with privacy fence, and owner handles lawn maintenance. High efficency Trane furnace and CAC, plus shed with electric. Tenant must be home for showings, week days after 4pm and anytime for weekends. No lockbox. Credit check is $35 for single and $60 for a couple