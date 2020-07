Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

VERY WELL-MAINTAINED PENTHOUSE 2BR/2BA CONDO IN SOUGHT AFTER CROMWELL FOUNTAIN SUBDIVISION. 2 MASTER SUITES WITH LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS. SPACIOUS DINING AREA AND WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. NEUTRAL COLOR CARPET FOR YOUR COMFORT. CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, BREAKFAST BAR, AND OUTSIDE BALCONY. COMMUNITY AMENITIES INCLUDE POOL AND TENNIS COURT. PETS CONSIDERED CASE BY CASE. ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND PLENTY OF SHOPPING NEARBY