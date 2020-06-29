All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:35 PM

256 Glenda Ct

256 Glenda Court · No Longer Available
Location

256 Glenda Court, Glen Burnie, MD 21108
South Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Townhome in Millersville. Walk inside to a beautiful foyer leading into the living and dining room with hardwood flooring and neutral colors. The beautiful kitchen provides stainless steel appliances along with ample storage space. Off the kitchen is a huge deck with a stepdown to the fenced in backyard! There is also a half bath and plenty of natural light throughout!
Upstairs has three big bedrooms including a master with its own updated master bath. The finished basement has a working fireplace, additional finished space for an office, and a full sized washer and dryer for added convenience.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Patrick Cooper at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-257-3617 or email PCooper@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

(RLNE5506600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 Glenda Ct have any available units?
256 Glenda Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 256 Glenda Ct have?
Some of 256 Glenda Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 Glenda Ct currently offering any rent specials?
256 Glenda Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Glenda Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 256 Glenda Ct is pet friendly.
Does 256 Glenda Ct offer parking?
No, 256 Glenda Ct does not offer parking.
Does 256 Glenda Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 256 Glenda Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Glenda Ct have a pool?
No, 256 Glenda Ct does not have a pool.
Does 256 Glenda Ct have accessible units?
No, 256 Glenda Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 256 Glenda Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 256 Glenda Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
