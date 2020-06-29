256 Glenda Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Townhome in Millersville. Walk inside to a beautiful foyer leading into the living and dining room with hardwood flooring and neutral colors. The beautiful kitchen provides stainless steel appliances along with ample storage space. Off the kitchen is a huge deck with a stepdown to the fenced in backyard! There is also a half bath and plenty of natural light throughout!

Upstairs has three big bedrooms including a master with its own updated master bath. The finished basement has a working fireplace, additional finished space for an office, and a full sized washer and dryer for added convenience.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Patrick Cooper at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-257-3617 or email PCooper@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



