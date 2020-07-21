24 Crain Hwy S, Unit 2F

Amenities
2 BD/1 BA apt in Glen Burnie! - Beautifully renovated Glen Burnie Apt! You will be the first tenats to enjoy this home!
Over 900sq.ft of gorgeous living space!
2 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Plenty of parking on the street.
Great Location in downtown Glen Burnie close to the Court House.
Minutes from Cromwell Station/Glen Burnie (Timonium & Cromwell), BWI Airport Commuter Rail (Penn Line), St Denis Commuter Rail (Camden Line), Baltimore-Washington International Airport.
All utilities are tenant responsibility. No pets are allowed.
To see this property contact us:
Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1691 ext 2
OR
Call the phone number below!
(RLNE5173616)