Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:49 PM

24 Crain Hwy S, Unit 2F

24 Crain Highway South · No Longer Available
Location

24 Crain Highway South, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Glen Burnie

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 BD/1 BA apt in Glen Burnie! - Beautifully renovated Glen Burnie Apt! You will be the first tenats to enjoy this home!
Over 900sq.ft of gorgeous living space!
2 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Plenty of parking on the street.

Great Location in downtown Glen Burnie close to the Court House.
Minutes from Cromwell Station/Glen Burnie (Timonium & Cromwell), BWI Airport Commuter Rail (Penn Line), St Denis Commuter Rail (Camden Line), Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

All utilities are tenant responsibility. No pets are allowed.

To see this property contact us:

Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1691 ext 2
OR
Call the phone number below!

(RLNE5173616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Crain Hwy S, Unit 2F have any available units?
24 Crain Hwy S, Unit 2F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
Is 24 Crain Hwy S, Unit 2F currently offering any rent specials?
24 Crain Hwy S, Unit 2F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Crain Hwy S, Unit 2F pet-friendly?
No, 24 Crain Hwy S, Unit 2F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 24 Crain Hwy S, Unit 2F offer parking?
No, 24 Crain Hwy S, Unit 2F does not offer parking.
Does 24 Crain Hwy S, Unit 2F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Crain Hwy S, Unit 2F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Crain Hwy S, Unit 2F have a pool?
No, 24 Crain Hwy S, Unit 2F does not have a pool.
Does 24 Crain Hwy S, Unit 2F have accessible units?
No, 24 Crain Hwy S, Unit 2F does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Crain Hwy S, Unit 2F have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Crain Hwy S, Unit 2F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Crain Hwy S, Unit 2F have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Crain Hwy S, Unit 2F does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

