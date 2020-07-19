All apartments in Glen Burnie
1543 Hodges Ave
Last updated March 19 2019

1543 Hodges Ave

1543 Hodges Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1543 Hodges Ave, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular waterfront property! Live the dream! Every day is like a vacation. Charming, modern 3BR+loft, 2.5 bath, waterfront on Marley Creek with large front and back yards. 50' Pier with 2 boat slips and 8000lb boat lift. Direct water access to Chesapeake Bay and Baltimore Harbor. Crabbing and fishing straight off the pier. Spectacular views and protected dockage. New updated kitchen, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, extra larger master bedroom with luxurious master bathroom and walk-in closet. In excellent condition and available immediately. $2,600/month. Credit and background check required. Qualified tenants only. Tenant responsible for utilities. Amenities include central air conditioning and heating, 1 car port, 4 parking spots, a storage shed, 1 boat lift and another boat slip.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1543 Hodges Ave have any available units?
1543 Hodges Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1543 Hodges Ave have?
Some of 1543 Hodges Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 Hodges Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1543 Hodges Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 Hodges Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1543 Hodges Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1543 Hodges Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1543 Hodges Ave offers parking.
Does 1543 Hodges Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1543 Hodges Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 Hodges Ave have a pool?
No, 1543 Hodges Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1543 Hodges Ave have accessible units?
No, 1543 Hodges Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 Hodges Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1543 Hodges Ave has units with dishwashers.
