1543 Hodges Ave

Spectacular waterfront property! Live the dream! Every day is like a vacation. Charming, modern 3BR+loft, 2.5 bath, waterfront on Marley Creek with large front and back yards. 50' Pier with 2 boat slips and 8000lb boat lift. Direct water access to Chesapeake Bay and Baltimore Harbor. Crabbing and fishing straight off the pier. Spectacular views and protected dockage. New updated kitchen, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, extra larger master bedroom with luxurious master bathroom and walk-in closet. In excellent condition and available immediately. $2,600/month. Credit and background check required. Qualified tenants only. Tenant responsible for utilities. Amenities include central air conditioning and heating, 1 car port, 4 parking spots, a storage shed, 1 boat lift and another boat slip.