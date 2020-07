Amenities

Come home to this two level townhouse featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1/2 baths in a great quiet gated community. This home has no basement, but does contain a stairway leading to the rear yard. Close to shopping, transportation and parks. Freshly painted, new carpet, all appliances including washer & dryer in unit. Water included in rent.