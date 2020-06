Amenities

Spacious 3BR/1 Bath single-family house in Glen Burnie! This spacious one-floor home features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, and a large yard!



Property Highlights:

- Kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space

- New samsung Appliances and Dishwasher

- New Washer and dryer in-unit

- Wood flooring

- Lots of natural light

- Central AC

- Big Yard with huge shed for storage (tenants maintain yard)

- No pets

- Tenants pay all utilities



Available NOW!

No Pets Allowed



