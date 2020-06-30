126 Foxchase Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground

Lovely 3 BR/ 1.5 BA Townhouse in Glen Burnie. Step into a spacious main living area with great natural light and views featuring wood floors. The eat-in kitchen is just as large with beautiful granite countertops, ample storage space and updated appliances and immediate access to the deck. Upstairs there are three large bedrooms, with a master bedroom with ample closet space. The updated hall bath is conveniently located. The lower level of the home offers additional carpeted living space.



Nearby basketball courts and playground!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Patrick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-257-3617 or email PCooper@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



