Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

126 Foxchase Dr

126 Foxchase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

126 Foxchase Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
South Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
Lovely 3 BR/ 1.5 BA Townhouse in Glen Burnie. Step into a spacious main living area with great natural light and views featuring wood floors. The eat-in kitchen is just as large with beautiful granite countertops, ample storage space and updated appliances and immediate access to the deck. Upstairs there are three large bedrooms, with a master bedroom with ample closet space. The updated hall bath is conveniently located. The lower level of the home offers additional carpeted living space.

Nearby basketball courts and playground!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Patrick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-257-3617 or email PCooper@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

(RLNE5328245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Foxchase Dr have any available units?
126 Foxchase Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 Foxchase Dr have?
Some of 126 Foxchase Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Foxchase Dr currently offering any rent specials?
126 Foxchase Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Foxchase Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 Foxchase Dr is pet friendly.
Does 126 Foxchase Dr offer parking?
No, 126 Foxchase Dr does not offer parking.
Does 126 Foxchase Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Foxchase Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Foxchase Dr have a pool?
No, 126 Foxchase Dr does not have a pool.
Does 126 Foxchase Dr have accessible units?
No, 126 Foxchase Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Foxchase Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Foxchase Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

