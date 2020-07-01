Rent Calculator
Glen Burnie
Home
Glen Burnie, MD
116 MOUNTAIN ROAD
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
116 MOUNTAIN ROAD
116 Mountain Road
No Longer Available
Location
116 Mountain Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath condo with stainless appliances, new carpeting, newly painted throughout. Ready for your finishing touches.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD have any available units?
116 MOUNTAIN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Glen Burnie, MD
.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glen Burnie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD have?
Some of 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
116 MOUNTAIN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie
.
Does 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD offer parking?
No, 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD have a pool?
No, 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
