All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
116 MOUNTAIN ROAD
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

116 MOUNTAIN ROAD

116 Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

116 Mountain Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath condo with stainless appliances, new carpeting, newly painted throughout. Ready for your finishing touches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD have any available units?
116 MOUNTAIN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD have?
Some of 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
116 MOUNTAIN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD offer parking?
No, 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD have a pool?
No, 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 MOUNTAIN ROAD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
7779 New York Ln
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Hidden Woods Apartments
401 Secluded Post Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Gatewater Landing
7357 Ridgewater Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Rainbow View
7906 Silent Shadow Court
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Tall Pines
403 Secluded Post Circle
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Windbrooke
7908 Silent Shadow Court
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
The Islands of Fox Chase
208 Somerset Bay Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College