Glen Burnie, MD
112 Kindred Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

112 Kindred Way

112 Kindred Way · No Longer Available
Location

112 Kindred Way, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Glen Burnie

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
112 Kindred Way Available 01/01/19 End of Row 3BR/3.5BA Townhome in Glen Burnie, MD! Lawn Maintenance Included! - End of row 3 bedroom and 3 full and one half bath townhome in great Glen Burnie neighborhood! Features include hardwood flooring throughout a living room/dining room combo with recessed lighting and updated hall half bath. The fully equipped eat-in kitchen offers a pantry closet, granite counter tops, breakfast island, updated fixtures, and all stainless appliances. Including dishwasher and mounted microwave. Upper level has three spacious carpeted bedrooms, including a master with walk-in closet, and full master bath including tiled flooring, separate soaker tub, dual vanity sink, and stand up shower. A full hall bath has tiled flooring and tiled tub/shower, with hall linen closet and laundry closet. Lower level includes a tiled entryway foyer with coat closet, den/4th bedroom with laminate wood flooring and a third full bath with standing shower. Parking includes an attached two gar garage with storage space. Kitchen opens up to a beautiful and private deck, great for entertaining!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.

Please text or call Sophia at 443-758-1005 or email scolon@baymgmtgroup.com for more information and to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4548608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Kindred Way have any available units?
112 Kindred Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Kindred Way have?
Some of 112 Kindred Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Kindred Way currently offering any rent specials?
112 Kindred Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Kindred Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Kindred Way is pet friendly.
Does 112 Kindred Way offer parking?
Yes, 112 Kindred Way offers parking.
Does 112 Kindred Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Kindred Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Kindred Way have a pool?
No, 112 Kindred Way does not have a pool.
Does 112 Kindred Way have accessible units?
No, 112 Kindred Way does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Kindred Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Kindred Way has units with dishwashers.
