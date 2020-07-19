Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

112 Kindred Way Available 01/01/19 End of Row 3BR/3.5BA Townhome in Glen Burnie, MD! Lawn Maintenance Included! - End of row 3 bedroom and 3 full and one half bath townhome in great Glen Burnie neighborhood! Features include hardwood flooring throughout a living room/dining room combo with recessed lighting and updated hall half bath. The fully equipped eat-in kitchen offers a pantry closet, granite counter tops, breakfast island, updated fixtures, and all stainless appliances. Including dishwasher and mounted microwave. Upper level has three spacious carpeted bedrooms, including a master with walk-in closet, and full master bath including tiled flooring, separate soaker tub, dual vanity sink, and stand up shower. A full hall bath has tiled flooring and tiled tub/shower, with hall linen closet and laundry closet. Lower level includes a tiled entryway foyer with coat closet, den/4th bedroom with laminate wood flooring and a third full bath with standing shower. Parking includes an attached two gar garage with storage space. Kitchen opens up to a beautiful and private deck, great for entertaining!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.



Please text or call Sophia at 443-758-1005 or email scolon@baymgmtgroup.com for more information and to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4548608)