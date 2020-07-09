All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

1108 Castle Harbour Way 2D

1108 Castle Harbor Way · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Castle Harbor Way, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious condo in the middle of everything. - Property Id: 159835

Castle Harbour Condomium is a family-friendly condo complex located just off MD Rt. 100 and MD Rt. 10 on the border between Glen Burnie and Pasadena MD. The community consists of 14 buildings with a combination of 12 unit and 6 unit walk-up 2-bedroom apartments. This condo features a breakfast bar wood-burning fireplace front-loading washer and dryer units a walk-in closet and a rear-facing patio with a view. Enjoy easy access to I-95 295 695 and Rt. 100 as well several community amenities including an outdoor pool community picnic area barbeque grills and gorgeously manicured gardens.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159835p
Property Id 159835

(RLNE5171990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Castle Harbour Way 2D have any available units?
1108 Castle Harbour Way 2D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 Castle Harbour Way 2D have?
Some of 1108 Castle Harbour Way 2D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Castle Harbour Way 2D currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Castle Harbour Way 2D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Castle Harbour Way 2D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 Castle Harbour Way 2D is pet friendly.
Does 1108 Castle Harbour Way 2D offer parking?
No, 1108 Castle Harbour Way 2D does not offer parking.
Does 1108 Castle Harbour Way 2D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 Castle Harbour Way 2D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Castle Harbour Way 2D have a pool?
Yes, 1108 Castle Harbour Way 2D has a pool.
Does 1108 Castle Harbour Way 2D have accessible units?
No, 1108 Castle Harbour Way 2D does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Castle Harbour Way 2D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 Castle Harbour Way 2D has units with dishwashers.

