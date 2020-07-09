Spacious condo in the middle of everything. - Property Id: 159835
Castle Harbour Condomium is a family-friendly condo complex located just off MD Rt. 100 and MD Rt. 10 on the border between Glen Burnie and Pasadena MD. The community consists of 14 buildings with a combination of 12 unit and 6 unit walk-up 2-bedroom apartments. This condo features a breakfast bar wood-burning fireplace front-loading washer and dryer units a walk-in closet and a rear-facing patio with a view. Enjoy easy access to I-95 295 695 and Rt. 100 as well several community amenities including an outdoor pool community picnic area barbeque grills and gorgeously manicured gardens. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159835p Property Id 159835
(RLNE5171990)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1108 Castle Harbour Way 2D have any available units?
1108 Castle Harbour Way 2D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.