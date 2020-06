Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Large family home with 6 bedrooms and 2 full baths with over 2200 square footage of living space! 2 bedrooms and full bath with shower on main level perfect for someone looking for No Steps. Hardwood flooring in living and dining rooms. Huge kitchen open to family room. 4 spacious bedroom and full bath on upper level. Large privacy fenced back yard with patio and shed. Well designed home. Great location in Glen Burnie.