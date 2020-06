Amenities

Wonderful Top Level Condo with vaulted ceilings. This 2br/1ba unit is conveniently located near Rt. 100 & Rt. 10. Living Room has newer carpet and paint. Kitchen has newer cabinets and gas range. Washer and Dryer is provided in a closet. Secure Building with Assigned Parking Space. Property is located near Shopping, Restaurants and Movie Theater.