Brand new paint and carpet in this lovely duplex located in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Features a large fenced in backyard with shed, Large unfinished basement and located on low-traffic street. Plenty of space for you to enjoy. Located only 2-miles from the Baltimore Beltway. Located 11-miles from Fort Meade. Contact your listing agent or your Realtor for an application link / showing. For more information view @ http://bit.ly/1005-roseanne