Last updated July 29 2019 at 7:12 PM

19030 SAWYER TERRACE

19030 Sawyer Ter · No Longer Available
Location

19030 Sawyer Ter, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Amazing 3BR TH for Rent: Recently upgraded prime location in Germantown, available immediately! Three finished level townhome in the Manchester Farm worry-free community. Freshly painted through out. Brand new: AC/Furnace system, water heater, and window coverings. Brand new hardwood flooring throughout the home with plush new carpet in the family room. Bonus room on the lower level perfect for an office, exercise room or simply to relax in. Walkout basement with gas fireplace, laundry room and lots of extras of storage space. Nice size gourmet kitchen with lots of natural light, BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances, and granite counter top. Sit in the sunroom right next to the deck. Spacious master bedroom with cathedral ceiling and walk-in closet, The master bath is totally remodeled with a soaking tub, large vanity and a separate shower. Enjoy swimming at the outdoor pool and entertain at the clubhouse. Close to I-270, South Germantown Park, Black Rock Center, and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19030 SAWYER TERRACE have any available units?
19030 SAWYER TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19030 SAWYER TERRACE have?
Some of 19030 SAWYER TERRACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19030 SAWYER TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
19030 SAWYER TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19030 SAWYER TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 19030 SAWYER TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19030 SAWYER TERRACE offer parking?
No, 19030 SAWYER TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 19030 SAWYER TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19030 SAWYER TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19030 SAWYER TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 19030 SAWYER TERRACE has a pool.
Does 19030 SAWYER TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 19030 SAWYER TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 19030 SAWYER TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19030 SAWYER TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
