19030 SAWYER TERRACE

Amazing 3BR TH for Rent: Recently upgraded prime location in Germantown, available immediately! Three finished level townhome in the Manchester Farm worry-free community. Freshly painted through out. Brand new: AC/Furnace system, water heater, and window coverings. Brand new hardwood flooring throughout the home with plush new carpet in the family room. Bonus room on the lower level perfect for an office, exercise room or simply to relax in. Walkout basement with gas fireplace, laundry room and lots of extras of storage space. Nice size gourmet kitchen with lots of natural light, BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances, and granite counter top. Sit in the sunroom right next to the deck. Spacious master bedroom with cathedral ceiling and walk-in closet, The master bath is totally remodeled with a soaking tub, large vanity and a separate shower. Enjoy swimming at the outdoor pool and entertain at the clubhouse. Close to I-270, South Germantown Park, Black Rock Center, and walking trails.