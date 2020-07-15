/
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:07 PM
17 Apartments for rent in Brunswick, MD📍
1 Unit Available
1313 Scheer St
1313 Scheer St, Brunswick, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2420 sqft
Newer Construction 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath two car detached garage townhouse in Brunswick Crossing.Spacious open floor plan on main level with living, dining room, & island kitchen. Stainless Steel appliances with gas cooking and quartz counters.
1 Unit Available
540 BRUNSWICK STREET
540 Brunswick Street, Brunswick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$995
1472 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property was rented for Sept 1 Occupancy and Lease fell through. Recently painted and in a great location. Walk to Smoketown Brewery, Beans in the Belfry and other shops and dining in town.
1 Unit Available
1216 LANDER CREEK DRIVE
1216 Lander Creek Drive, Brunswick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2492 sqft
Ideal location in sought after Brunswick Crossing! Townhome sits close to access to everything. The first floor boasts hardwood throughout and a large, open family room with a bump out.
1 Unit Available
729 E D STREET
729 East D Street, Brunswick, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3240 sqft
Rare 3 bedroom apartment available for rent in Brunswick. This home features an open floor plan, ample storage space in basement, high ceilings and good sized bedrooms. Call today to schedule a tour.
1 Unit Available
415 W POTOMAC STREET
415 West Potomac Street, Brunswick, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1494 sqft
RENT WITH OPTION TO BUY.. or JUST RENT Call for details (30 ) 537-6848 .PRICE REDUCED FOR QUICK RENT.LARGE SINGLE HOUSE in AWESOME LOCATION. NEAR MARC TRAIN. CARPET LESS THAN ONE YEAR. 3/4 LARGE BEDROOMS . TABLE SPACE KITCHEN, FRONT PORCH & PATIO .
Results within 5 miles of Brunswick
1 Unit Available
40993 Redwing Song Lane,
40993 Redwing Song Lane, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3250 sqft
Beautiful Country Home to Sublet, Lovettsville, Loudoun County, VA Ideal home for an individual or family wanting to live in a community, close to Nature.
1 Unit Available
2651 TAULTON LANE
2651 Taulton Lane, Washington County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
Beautifully Custom built brand new home.
1 Unit Available
3908 LANDER ROAD
3908 Lander Road, Frederick County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1920 sqft
Beautiful rancher in Jefferson features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen w/dining area, laundry room, full finished basement, attached 2 car garage and yard. Close to 340 exit and within miles of restaurants and stores.
1 Unit Available
38 HOUSER DRIVE
38 Houser Drive, Lovettsville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
4628 sqft
Available late July/early August. LOVELY & SPACIOUS 4 BDRM HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ON CORNER LOT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. HDWD FLOORS. GOURMET KIT BOASTS GRANITE COUNTERS,CENTER ISLAND COOKTOP & BREAKFAST BAR, DBL WALL OVEN. SUNNY MORNING ROOM.
Results within 10 miles of Brunswick
2 Units Available
Middletown Valley
312 Broad St, Middletown, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1100 sqft
Stylish homes in a community near Middletown Memorial Park and Middletown Cemetery. Large apartments have fully equipped kitchen, balcony/patio and private laundry facilities. Community has a playground and a basketball court. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
Raspberry Falls
41453 Fox Creek Lane
41453 Fox Creek Lane, Loudoun County, VA
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
8496 sqft
Custom 6Bd/7Bth Private Hilltop Estate w/ Breathtaking Views! - Renters Warehouse DC proudly presents this magnificent 6Bd/7Bth Hilltop Estate on 11 private acres! Breath-taking views of the golf course and hunt club from the massive deck 1700' deck
1 Unit Available
503 Stone Springs Ln
503 Stone Springs Lane, Middletown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2640 sqft
Beautiful freshly painted and new carpets 3 BD, 2.5 BTH Townhome in Glenbrook, Middletown. With eat-in-kitchen, deck, large rec area in basement-rough in bath, storage area,tot lot directly in rear on common area, HOA mows grass.
1 Unit Available
35972 Charles Town Pk
35972 Charles Town Pike, Loudoun County, VA
Studio
$1,800
10890 sqft
PERFECT FOR ROADSIDE STAND - This 1/4 acre corner lot offers the perfect spot for your mobile roadside business. A commercial street light is on this lot to keep it usable day and night.
1 Unit Available
7515 PICNIC WOODS ROAD
7515 Picnic Woods Road, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2112 sqft
Sits on 1 ac with awesome views. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Garage and plenty of drive way space. Basement is finished. Garden is ready for planting . Chickens are welcome and the coop and run are waiting on some new tenants also..
1 Unit Available
34389 CHARLES TOWN PIKE
34389 Charles Town Pike, Loudoun County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for that private home in the woods? You've found it. Available with 1 bedrooms, 1 bath with den, wall-to-wall carpet, washer, dryer, large front porch and shed. Rent includes lawn care but tenant pays electric and propane.
1 Unit Available
5213 MOUNTVILLE RD
5213 Mountville Road, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Country living with privacy, and plenty of room for a garden or outdoor family fun. The large attached garage with room for up to 3 cars.This home has been well maintained and is freshly painted.
1 Unit Available
16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B
16306 Clarkes Gap Road, Loudoun County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
611 sqft
Beautiful Country Bungalow - Rare find! 1 bedroom house on estate property with fenced yard, chicken coop, large front porch, on-demand hot water, washer, dryer, fully renovated yet rustic feel. Lots of doors and windows open to incredible views.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Brunswick area include Hood College, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brunswick from include Washington, Arlington, Silver Spring, Rockville, and Germantown.
