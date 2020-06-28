All apartments in Germantown
Germantown, MD
15 HIGHSTREAM COURT
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

15 HIGHSTREAM COURT

15 Highstream Court · No Longer Available
Location

15 Highstream Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Recently renovated end unit townhome in one of the most desired areas of Germantown close to the activity-filled Rec Center and MARC! Convenient to Ronald McNair Elementary School too! You must see all the upgrades including a NEW kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and under-mount sink. Recessed lighting in kitchen and living room make the downstairs bright and open. New light fixtures including two new chandeliers give this home a custom model home touch! New paint and new carpet throughout compliment the bright trim and crown molding. Bathrooms include new vanities, mirrors and fixtures. Master suite is on its own level too! NEW ROOF JUST ADDED. The HVAC has been added in just the past few years. Verizon FIOS Gigabit internet service on the premises too! NO PETS NO SMOKING. Security deposit required. All prospective tenants over age 18 must submit separate application through Moretti Management https://morettimanagementgroup.com/ ($45 non-refundable application fee per person).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 HIGHSTREAM COURT have any available units?
15 HIGHSTREAM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 HIGHSTREAM COURT have?
Some of 15 HIGHSTREAM COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 HIGHSTREAM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15 HIGHSTREAM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 HIGHSTREAM COURT pet-friendly?
No, 15 HIGHSTREAM COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 15 HIGHSTREAM COURT offer parking?
No, 15 HIGHSTREAM COURT does not offer parking.
Does 15 HIGHSTREAM COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 HIGHSTREAM COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 HIGHSTREAM COURT have a pool?
No, 15 HIGHSTREAM COURT does not have a pool.
Does 15 HIGHSTREAM COURT have accessible units?
No, 15 HIGHSTREAM COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15 HIGHSTREAM COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 HIGHSTREAM COURT has units with dishwashers.
