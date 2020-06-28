15 HIGHSTREAM COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Recently renovated end unit townhome in one of the most desired areas of Germantown close to the activity-filled Rec Center and MARC! Convenient to Ronald McNair Elementary School too! You must see all the upgrades including a NEW kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and under-mount sink. Recessed lighting in kitchen and living room make the downstairs bright and open. New light fixtures including two new chandeliers give this home a custom model home touch! New paint and new carpet throughout compliment the bright trim and crown molding. Bathrooms include new vanities, mirrors and fixtures. Master suite is on its own level too! NEW ROOF JUST ADDED. The HVAC has been added in just the past few years. Verizon FIOS Gigabit internet service on the premises too! NO PETS NO SMOKING. Security deposit required. All prospective tenants over age 18 must submit separate application through Moretti Management https://morettimanagementgroup.com/ ($45 non-refundable application fee per person).