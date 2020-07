Amenities

pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

This top floor, open concept 2 bedroom/2 bath condo boast large living spaces. Just under 1,600SF with cathedral ceilings and an oversized loft back up to a wooded area. This light filled unit has new windows, water included, and a price that can't be beat at $1,800 monthly. 2.5 miles from the Kentlands. Right over the Gaithersburg line in Germantown. Don't miss this one. No pets. Community pool.