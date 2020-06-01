13019 Bridger Drive

Amenities
Minutes away from the highway, shopping, movies, and restaurants. You name it, you got it. It's even close tons driving range and trails. A 2 bed, 2.5 bath three level home with vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan. Lots of natural lighting. Surrounded by windows with blinds included. A good sized kitchen with a movable island, a backsplash, and counter lighting. Big bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. Washer/Dryer in home and ample closet space, including a walk-in in the MB. The Master bath has a standing shower, a jetted tub, and a double sink granite countertop. Includes a one car garage that fits one car in the garage and a second car in the driveway
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23251
(RLNE4571843)