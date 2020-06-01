All apartments in Germantown
Germantown, MD
13019 Bridger Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13019 Bridger Drive

13019 Bridger Drive · No Longer Available
Germantown
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Gym
Location

13019 Bridger Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Minutes away from the highway, shopping, movies, and restaurants. You name it, you got it. It's even close tons driving range and trails. A 2 bed, 2.5 bath three level home with vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan. Lots of natural lighting. Surrounded by windows with blinds included. A good sized kitchen with a movable island, a backsplash, and counter lighting. Big bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. Washer/Dryer in home and ample closet space, including a walk-in in the MB. The Master bath has a standing shower, a jetted tub, and a double sink granite countertop. Includes a one car garage that fits one car in the garage and a second car in the driveway

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23251

(RLNE4571843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13019 Bridger Drive have any available units?
13019 Bridger Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13019 Bridger Drive have?
Some of 13019 Bridger Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13019 Bridger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13019 Bridger Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13019 Bridger Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13019 Bridger Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13019 Bridger Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13019 Bridger Drive does offer parking.
Does 13019 Bridger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13019 Bridger Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13019 Bridger Drive have a pool?
No, 13019 Bridger Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13019 Bridger Drive have accessible units?
No, 13019 Bridger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13019 Bridger Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13019 Bridger Drive has units with dishwashers.
