13019 Bridger Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Minutes away from the highway, shopping, movies, and restaurants. You name it, you got it. It's even close tons driving range and trails. A 2 bed, 2.5 bath three level home with vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan. Lots of natural lighting. Surrounded by windows with blinds included. A good sized kitchen with a movable island, a backsplash, and counter lighting. Big bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. Washer/Dryer in home and ample closet space, including a walk-in in the MB. The Master bath has a standing shower, a jetted tub, and a double sink granite countertop. Includes a one car garage that fits one car in the garage and a second car in the driveway



