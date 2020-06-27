All apartments in Germantown
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

12205 St Peter Apt F

12205 Saint Peter Court · No Longer Available
Location

12205 Saint Peter Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beauty in Germantown! - Recently updated two bedroom condo ready for immediate occupancy! Spacious two master bedrooms and two master baths. Bedrooms are separated by the living room. The living room has a mantle wood burning fireplace and opens to a private balcony. The kitchen has new stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, granite counter tops, ceramic back splash, brand new washer/dryer and secretary. Freshly painted and brand new carpet. To schedule a private tour and submit an application, go to https://www.farmerpm.com/fine/real/estate/vacancies/custom/Vacancies

(RLNE4982912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12205 St Peter Apt F have any available units?
12205 St Peter Apt F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12205 St Peter Apt F have?
Some of 12205 St Peter Apt F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12205 St Peter Apt F currently offering any rent specials?
12205 St Peter Apt F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12205 St Peter Apt F pet-friendly?
Yes, 12205 St Peter Apt F is pet friendly.
Does 12205 St Peter Apt F offer parking?
No, 12205 St Peter Apt F does not offer parking.
Does 12205 St Peter Apt F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12205 St Peter Apt F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12205 St Peter Apt F have a pool?
Yes, 12205 St Peter Apt F has a pool.
Does 12205 St Peter Apt F have accessible units?
No, 12205 St Peter Apt F does not have accessible units.
Does 12205 St Peter Apt F have units with dishwashers?
No, 12205 St Peter Apt F does not have units with dishwashers.
