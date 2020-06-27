12205 St Peter Apt F

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Beauty in Germantown! - Recently updated two bedroom condo ready for immediate occupancy! Spacious two master bedrooms and two master baths. Bedrooms are separated by the living room. The living room has a mantle wood burning fireplace and opens to a private balcony. The kitchen has new stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, granite counter tops, ceramic back splash, brand new washer/dryer and secretary. Freshly painted and brand new carpet. To schedule a private tour and submit an application, go to https://www.farmerpm.com/fine/real/estate/vacancies/custom/Vacancies



(RLNE4982912)