Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
11806 OXBRIDGE DRIVE
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:54 PM

11806 OXBRIDGE DRIVE

11806 Oxbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11806 Oxbridge Drive, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 level home- Large Living & family room on main level, Granite Kitchen with maple cabinets, Deck, Master Bedroom has Super bath & his and hers closets, 1 more bdr next to Master, Top floor has 1 Bdr + full bath+ sitting rm/ Loft, It is a very nice private space . Rec rm in bsmt with another 4th full bath!, 2 car garage, gas heating/ cooking, Lots of natural light, extra parking right in front, very close to 270 and bus line & Mont. College, We will have set showing window on weekends only due to Covid-19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11806 OXBRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
11806 OXBRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 11806 OXBRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 11806 OXBRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11806 OXBRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11806 OXBRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11806 OXBRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11806 OXBRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 11806 OXBRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11806 OXBRIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11806 OXBRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11806 OXBRIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11806 OXBRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11806 OXBRIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11806 OXBRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11806 OXBRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11806 OXBRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11806 OXBRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

