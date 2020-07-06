11806 OXBRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Spacious 4 level home- Large Living & family room on main level, Granite Kitchen with maple cabinets, Deck, Master Bedroom has Super bath & his and hers closets, 1 more bdr next to Master, Top floor has 1 Bdr + full bath+ sitting rm/ Loft, It is a very nice private space . Rec rm in bsmt with another 4th full bath!, 2 car garage, gas heating/ cooking, Lots of natural light, extra parking right in front, very close to 270 and bus line & Mont. College, We will have set showing window on weekends only due to Covid-19.