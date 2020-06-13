/
middletown
65 Apartments for rent in Middletown, MD📍
Middletown Valley
312 Broad St, Middletown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,348
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1100 sqft
Stylish homes in a community near Middletown Memorial Park and Middletown Cemetery. Large apartments have fully equipped kitchen, balcony/patio and private laundry facilities. Community has a playground and a basketball court. Pet-friendly.
200 TOBIAS RUN
200 Tobias Run, Middletown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
4434 sqft
Beautiful home in Glenbrook w/ heated pool & hot tub! Opening and closing of pool expense will be provided by the owners! Many upgrades throughout including hardwood floors, granite counter tops, a bonus room in the basement, pool table, wet bar,
Results within 5 miles of Middletown
THE APARTMENTS AT ELMWOOD TERRACE
1420 Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1072 sqft
Enjoy fully-equipped kitchens and bedrooms with walk-in closets. Easy access to I-270, Route 40 and Route 15 make traveling to the Stonegate Park, Frederick Community College or the Frederick Town Mall a breeze.
The Residences at the Manor
141 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with ranch-style kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. Pool, playground, gym and community garden. Easy access to parks, shopping and Frederick Freeway.
Woodlawn Village
1469 W Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
939 sqft
Dog-friendly community with beautiful courtyards and easy access to both DC and Baltimore. Recently renovated and modern apartments feature in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy a private patio or balcony in a tranquil setting.
Willowdale Crossing
150 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,115
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Willowdale Rock Creek and Waterford Parks. Resort-style swimming pool, playground, bark park, and coffee bar. Fantastic apartment amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly.
Waverley View
The Fred Apartment Homes
402 Harlan Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and pool. Units feature granite countertops, washer/dryer, dishwasher, breakfast bar and patio/balcony.
Whittier
Vista View
2401 Highpoint View Ct, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1267 sqft
VistaView Apartments for rent in Frederick, MD offers pet-friendly, luxury 2-bedroom homes, thoughtfully designed to fit your needs and lifestyle.
Commons of Avalon
Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community
1369 Hampshire Drive, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,097
1717 sqft
Brand New Townhome Rentals in Frederick! At Overlook at Avalon you can live the life of luxury in our three-story townhomes.
Whittier
2500 CATOCTIN CT #1-3A
2500 Catoctin Court, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Spacious with abundance of natural light. Available immediately this top level two bedroom two bath condo apartment . A master bedroom suite with two closets. Eat-in kitchen boosts a food pantry and a breakfast area with amazing views.
Frederick Heights
1301 DANBERRY DRIVE
1301 Danberry Drive, Frederick, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1360 sqft
4 bed rooms, 2 full baths, walk up basement, 2 car garages. Hardwood Floor on main level. It will be available on July 1, 2020 but show now. SHED is not included in rental and owner will have access to it at any time. 1 Year minimum.
1405 Key Pkwy # 302
1405 Key Parkway, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
861 sqft
Pristine, top floor unit with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Features balcony, new refrigerator and new washer. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Pristine, top floor unit with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Features balcony, new refrigerator and new washer.
1316 HAMPSHIRE DRIVE
1316 Hampshire Drive, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
Available in July! Cozy three level townhouses minutes to 270/70! Close to Fort Detrick and shopping. This home features two bedrooms, 1.5 bath, front entry garage, a deck and yard. Owner pays trash, water and sewer. Tenant occupied.
2200 QUEBEC SCHOOL ROAD
2200 Quebec School Road, Frederick County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2052 sqft
Large modular home with privacy on farm. Middletown Schools. Farm setting. Fenced yard.
Results within 10 miles of Middletown
The Apartments at Wellington Trace
4901 Meridian Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,335
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1243 sqft
Close to I-270 and I-70. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and a fireplace. Residents will enjoy a pool, playground area, 24-hour gym, car wash area and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Century Clearbrook
6450 Mercantile Dr E, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,318
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to I-70 and I-270, putting all of Maryland within reach of residents. Units include granite countertops, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to an onsite valet, pool and clubhouse.
Walnut Ridge
The Park at Walnut Ridge
2001 Wood Hollow Pl, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,464
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1175 sqft
Urban living in downtown Frederick, shouting distance from bars and restaurants. Contemporary units have ceiling fans and laundry facilities. Guest suite, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool located on site. Close to Fort Detrick.
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,179
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1227 sqft
Near Highway 15, the hospital and Hood College in historic downtown Frederick. Updated apartments with hardwood floors. Residents have access to a pool, courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,279
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Kingscrest
6959 Castle Ct, Ballenger Creek, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,361
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
961 sqft
Come home to convenience and ease at Kingscrest Apartments in Frederick, Maryland! Enjoy easy access to nearby Washington D.C. or commute a little more simply with nearby major tech employers.
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,420
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1469 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
Waterford
The Fields at Rock Creek
100 Alessandra Ct, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,260
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the comfort of home with the convenience of apartment living at it's finest in our spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans, located minutes from Downtown Frederick.
Prospect Hall Apartments
909 Mansion Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,365
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1160 sqft
The Festival-Frederick Shopping Center and Prospect Plaza are both convenient to this property. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a swimming pool, media room, trash valet, and 24-hour gym.
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,460
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
The average rent price for Middletown rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,750.
Some of the colleges located in the Middletown area include Hood College, Howard Community College, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Middletown from include Washington, Arlington, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Rockville.
