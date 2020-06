Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities playground

NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT, NEW FOYER FLOOR and KITCHEN FLOOR, COUNTERS , FRIG and STOVE, New Blinds!!!! Charming TH in great setting backing to woods and treed park with tot lot right our front and sits on large cul-de-sac so no cut-through traffic!!!!